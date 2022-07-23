Car enthusiasts show off vehicles in hopes of keeping kids from turning to violence

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dozens of car enthusiasts showed off their rides at the Shreve Memorial Library’s Hamilton-South Caddo branch.

Organizers of Stop the Violence Shreveport Car Club hosted the event with the purpose of showing youth they can choose better lives.

“We’re trying to get the children more involved with the car scene and get them off the streets as much as possible,” said James Loftin, president of the car club.

Kids were allowed to vote for the best car, truck and bike at the show.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.