Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Car enthusiasts show off vehicles in hopes of keeping kids from turning to violence

(KSLA)
By Jade Myers
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dozens of car enthusiasts showed off their rides at the Shreve Memorial Library’s Hamilton-South Caddo branch.

Organizers of Stop the Violence Shreveport Car Club hosted the event with the purpose of showing youth they can choose better lives.

“We’re trying to get the children more involved with the car scene and get them off the streets as much as possible,” said James Loftin, president of the car club.

Kids were allowed to vote for the best car, truck and bike at the show.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beloved Pastor Fred A. Caldwell has passed away.
Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist mourns the loss of their pastor
Source: (WBRC video)
14 arrested for allegedly selling alcohol, tobacco to underaged customers
Hundreds of Family Dollar products have been recalled due to temperature concerns.
FDA: Family Dollar recalling hundreds of over-the-counter products
A woman opened her door and found the baby on the ground.
Newborn baby abandoned at front door of home in afternoon heat, police say
Get reduced or waived fees adopting this weekend.
Bossier animal shelter is waiving and reducing adoption fees all weekend

Latest News

Get reduced or waived fees adopting this weekend.
Bossier animal shelter is waiving and reducing adoption fees all weekend
SLICE OF NICE: Haley Miles
SLICE OF NICE: Haley Miles
SporTran busses will make two trips between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. on July 23 to kick up people from...
SporTran providing free shuttles to ‘Hoop Don’t Shoot’ games on July 23
Beloved Pastor Fred A. Caldwell has passed away.
Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist mourns the loss of their pastor