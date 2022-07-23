Ask the Doctor
Bossier animal shelter is waiving and reducing adoption fees all weekend

You can help save lives
Get reduced or waived fees adopting this weekend.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Special adoptions are available at the Bossier City Animal Service shelter for a short time, act now if you want to adopt.

Currently, there are a lot more pets available for adoption at this time than in previous years because of recent problems such as staffing shortages and increased intake numbers. So due to this time of crisis, Bossier City Animal Services (BCAS) and Best Friends Animal Society are partnering up to encourage more people to adopt a pet between July 22 - 24.

BCAS will be open from 10 a.m.‐ 3:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. ‐ 2 p.m. on Sunday (this week only), in an effort to find homes for as many animals as possible. BCAS is located at 3217 Old Shed Road, next to Tinsley Park.

“This weekend, July 22, 23, and 24th, Bossier City Animal Services is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to Bring Home Happiness! We have space to house approximately 170 individual animals. We currently have 213 in our system with a handful being in foster homes, and must turn multiple animals away every day due to lack of space. With local and national animal shelters filled to the brim and more needing shelter every day, Bossier City Animal Services is inviting everybody to come view, visit with and adopt your local animals in need, with an approved application, at no cost for animals 6 months and older and $25 for animals under 6 months,” said Shari Wood, Animal Services Superintendent.

Get reduced or waived fees adopting this weekend.
BCAS: Benefits of adopting:

  • A one-stop (adoption) shop: Most pets that you adopt from a shelter will come vaccinated and spayed or neutered saving you the time and cost of having to do it yourself, like when you purchase a pet.
  • You gain a lifetime partner: Shelters and animal welfare organizations care about your new family member and will be there to help you throughout the life of the pet with helpful resources and information.
  • You are saving at least two lives: When you adopt you are saving the life of the pet you adopt and opening a spot at a shelter or rescue for a new animal in need of a forever home.

The summer months are the highest intake months for pets in America.

“Following the immense success of our National Adoption Weekend in May, which resulted in 4,529 lives saved, we couldn’t wait to have a second National Adoption Weekend as soon as possible,” said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. “The summer months, and July in particular, is one of the highest intake months for animal shelters in America so we really encourage anyone who’s looking for a pet to adopt now.”

Fees on animals over 6 months old are waived, fees on animals under 6 months old are $25.

All adoptions require an approved application and include spay and neuter, vetting, and age-appropriate vaccinations plus rabies

You can view adoptable pets on Petfinder.com. Just choose “Shelters & Rescues” and search for Bossier City Animal Services.

For more information, www.bossiercity.org/217/Animal‐Control. Follow Bossier City Animal Services on Facebook @bcasstrong to learn more.

