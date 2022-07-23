Ask the Doctor
3 men injured in gunfight at Sunset Apartments

3 men injured in shoot-out at Sunset Apartments, Texarkana.
3 men injured in shoot-out at Sunset Apartments, Texarkana.(KSLA)
By Brittney Hazelton and Fred Gamble
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Three men were reportedly injured in a gunfight; a possible drug robbery that went horribly wrong.

On July 23, the Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) received a dispatch at 2:15 a.m. reporting a shooting at the Sunset Apartment complex on the 1600 block of Allen Lane. When TTPD officers arrived on the scene they found a man, 30 years old, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The officers provided first aid before the man was transported to a local hospital.

Witnesses said that the man was shot during a gunfight with two other men, who arrived at the apartments minutes before.

Shortly afterward, the hospital notified us that two other men, ages 31 and 24, arrived at the ER with gunshot wounds, who were possibly involved in the shooting.

The case is still under investigation and no arrests have yet been made. However, TTPD detectives believe it was an attempted drug robbery that went bad. Drugs were recovered at the scene.

All three of the men are reported to be in serious condition, but it is unclear if their injuries are life-threatening or not at this time.

