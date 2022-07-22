KSLA Job Fair
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Suspect arrested in connection with deadly Longview shooting

One person has died after a shooting in Longview.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with Thursday afternoon’s deadly shooting on Arthur Street.

At 2:43 p.m., Longview Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Arthur Street. Upon arrival, they found Phillip Hudson, 31, of Longview with multiple gunshot wounds. Hudson was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounce dead due to his injuries.

Over the course of the afternoon’s investigation, officers identified the alleged shooter as John Lee Smith, 23, of Longview. Smith was arrested and booked into the Gregg County Jail on charges of murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Boil advisory lifted for southeast Shreveport
Power outage
25,000+ SWEPCO customers without power due to storms
The rain is finally here!
Relief has finally reached the ArkLaTex!!
Commercial fire near Interstate Circle and Monkhouse Drive.
Commercial fire breaks out near Monkhouse Drive
The two fugitives were arrested Aug. 26, 2023.
2 fugitives wanted in Arkansas captured in Caddo Parish following vehicle pursuit from Texarkana

Latest News

Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
Fire at Marathon Petroleum's Garyville refinery on Aug. 25 sends smoke over the skies in St....
Fire extinguished days after chemical leak ignited at Marathon Petroleum, plant officials say
WILDFIRE UPDATE: Crews continue to battle fires even with overnight rain
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Beauregard schools resume Tuesday
Tailei Qi
Report: Former LSU student “person of interest” in UNC shooting
Seth Strickland, 24
Gloster man arrested after allegedly shooting mother in back of head, killing her