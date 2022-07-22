Suspect arrested in connection with deadly Longview shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with Thursday afternoon’s deadly shooting on Arthur Street.

At 2:43 p.m., Longview Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Arthur Street. Upon arrival, they found Phillip Hudson, 31, of Longview with multiple gunshot wounds. Hudson was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounce dead due to his injuries.

Over the course of the afternoon’s investigation, officers identified the alleged shooter as John Lee Smith, 23, of Longview. Smith was arrested and booked into the Gregg County Jail on charges of murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

