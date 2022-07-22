Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

SporTran providing free shuttles to ‘Hoop Don’t Shoot’ games on July 23

All games start at 9 a.m.
SporTran busses will make two trips between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. on July 23 to kick up people from...
SporTran busses will make two trips between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. on July 23 to kick up people from Lakeside Park Community Center, Airport Park Community Center, Southern Hills Community Center and A.B. Palmer Recreation Center.
By Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After hundreds turned out during the first weekend of the Hoop Don’t Shoot basketball tournament — SporTran will provide free shuttles to anyone looking for a ride.

SporTran busses will make two trips between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. on July 23 to kick up people from Lakeside Park Community Center, Airport Park Community Center, Southern Hills Community Center and A.B. Palmer Recreation Center.

All games start at 9 a.m.

Riders will be taken to either of the game locations - David Raines Recreation Center or Bilberry Park Community Center.

Return shuttles will provide two return trips between 11 a.m. and noon.

The final games will take place on Saturday, July 30 at Princess Park, 920 Baker St.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State and local first responders are on the scene of an altercation July 21, 2022, in Wake...
Man shot in chest during fight
Source: (WBRC video)
14 arrested for allegedly selling alcohol, tobacco to underaged customers
A Florida dad is named a person of interest after his daughters were stabbed and his 4-year-old...
Injured 12-year-old girl walks nearly a mile for help after sister stabbed to death, police say
Plan to ‘blow up’ courthouse, kill African Americans lands Shreveport man in jail
Oscar Abraham Gonzalez, DOB: 9/27/2000
Haughton man who confessed to sexual assault of child gets maximum sentence

Latest News

Beloved Pastor Fred A. Caldwell has passed away.
Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist mourns the loss of their pastor
A huge celebration of Folk music and Traditions.
Northwestern State University hosts its 42nd Annual Folk Fest
Plenty of fun, crafts, and music to enjoy.
NSU's Folk Fest 2022
First ‘Taking it to the Streets’ crime prevention event kicks off