SporTran providing free shuttles to ‘Hoop Don’t Shoot’ games on July 23

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After hundreds turned out during the first weekend of the Hoop Don’t Shoot basketball tournament — SporTran will provide free shuttles to anyone looking for a ride.

SporTran busses will make two trips between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. on July 23 to kick up people from Lakeside Park Community Center, Airport Park Community Center, Southern Hills Community Center and A.B. Palmer Recreation Center.

All games start at 9 a.m.

Riders will be taken to either of the game locations - David Raines Recreation Center or Bilberry Park Community Center.

Return shuttles will provide two return trips between 11 a.m. and noon.

The final games will take place on Saturday, July 30 at Princess Park, 920 Baker St.

The City of Shreveport’s Office of Fair Share is partnering with the Shreveport Police Department for this stop the violence initiative. In addition to the games, there will be representatives at the tournament from Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana, Southern University at Shreveport, Bossier Parish Community College, Northwest Louisiana Technical College, United States Army recruiters, and mental health specialists.

