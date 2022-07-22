Ask the Doctor
SPD chief to address strategies for proactive policing, new initiatives launching at Friday news conference

Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is holding a news conference Friday afternoon to give a quarterly update.

The news conference will be held Friday, July 22 at 3 p.m. at police headquarters on Texas Avenue.

Police Chief Wayne Smith will cover crime statistics from the second quarter of the year, as well as updates on strategies that have been put in place for proactive policing, and new initiatives the department will launch soon.

KSLA will livestream the news conference in this story.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

