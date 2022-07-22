SPD chief to address strategies for proactive policing, new initiatives launching at Friday news conference

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is holding a news conference Friday afternoon to give a quarterly update.

The news conference will be held Friday, July 22 at 3 p.m. at police headquarters on Texas Avenue.

Police Chief Wayne Smith will cover crime statistics from the second quarter of the year, as well as updates on strategies that have been put in place for proactive policing, and new initiatives the department will launch soon.

KSLA will livestream the news conference in this story.

