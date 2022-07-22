Ask the Doctor
Silver Alert issued for Dallas area man

Have you seen Manuel Gomez?
The Grand Prairie Police Department is searching for Manuel Gomez, 70 (left) who is diagnosed...
The Grand Prairie Police Department is searching for Manuel Gomez, 70 (left) who is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. Above is a stock photo of the vehicle he was last seen driving.(Texas Dept. of Safety | Facebook)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND PRAIRIE, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen Manuel Gomez?

The Grand Prarie Police Department says he was last seen at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 21 in Arlington. Gomez, 70, was diagnosed with fcognitive impairment. Police believe his disappearance is a “credible threat” to his own well-being.

He was driving a white 2010 GMC Yukon with the Texas plate MDY5856. the SUV has a rear broken state of Texas trailer hitch, a Dallas Cowboys sticker on the rear driver window and damaged step guards.

Gomez is 5′8″ 165 pounds, and has brown eyes, and has black hair. He was last seen wearing a white muscle shirt and blue jeans.

He has a panther tattoo on his right forearm and a scar down his spine and waist.

Anyone who spots Gomez is urged to call 911 immediately.

