Silver Alert issued for Dallas area man

GRAND PRAIRIE, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen Manuel Gomez?

The Grand Prarie Police Department says he was last seen at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 21 in Arlington. Gomez, 70, was diagnosed with fcognitive impairment. Police believe his disappearance is a “credible threat” to his own well-being.

He was driving a white 2010 GMC Yukon with the Texas plate MDY5856. the SUV has a rear broken state of Texas trailer hitch, a Dallas Cowboys sticker on the rear driver window and damaged step guards.

Gomez is 5′8″ 165 pounds, and has brown eyes, and has black hair. He was last seen wearing a white muscle shirt and blue jeans.

He has a panther tattoo on his right forearm and a scar down his spine and waist.

Anyone who spots Gomez is urged to call 911 immediately.

