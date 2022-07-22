Ask the Doctor
Pawn shop owners say inflation has more people selling items to pay bills

(KSLA)
By Jade Myers
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Whether gas, groceries or bills, everyone is feeling the pain of inflation. Now, some people in the ArkLaTex are trying to make ends meet by selling or pawning items.

Craig Toys has worked in the pawn business for over 30 years, recently he said there’s been an increase in customers needing help. He said he thinks this is due to inflation.

“Salaries and incomes have not increased to meet and match the high cost of living. Higher bills, higher utilities, higher gas prices, and they need extra money to pay those bills,” said Toys.

Edward Best said he’s seeing the same situation at his pawn shop across town.

“Most of the people that walk in are everyday working people that just need a little bit of help especially with the gas prices because of the way everything is right now,” said Edwards.

Toys said jewelry is the top item customers look to pawn or sell.

“Jewelry is good because it holds value. A one-carat round diamond today is worth more than it was last year, ten years ago, twenty years ago, thirty years ago. So, you take a diamond from a few years ago, I can give you $1,000 or more as an example.”

While people are scraping to make ends meet, pawn experts say the creative alternatives may not be a permanent solution.

“In the last three to four months, the loan business has boomed, and that’s not a good thing in my opinion. While I’m in the business to make loans to people, I’m also a human and I can understand the everyday struggles of people coming to our doors,” said Best.

