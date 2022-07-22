Ask the Doctor
Northwestern State University hosts its 42nd Annual Folk Fest

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Plenty of fun, crafts, and folk music will keep you entertained at Northwestern State University for its 42nd Folk Festival!

The title of this year’s folk festival is Stronger Together: The Power of Traditional Culture. Northwestern State University (NSU) hosts this event in celebration of folk traditions and music.

The Folk Fest will be held at Prather Coliseum, in the air conditioning, so there is no need to worry about the heat. The festival starts on July 23 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The music will be held on three separate stages and there will also be events held in the Magale Recital Hall, including Haggis Rampant Celtic Band and the State Fiddle Championship.

For the full program with the schedule and a list of all of the events, see here:

