Man accused of making threats arrested after reportedly injuring 2 Magnolia police officers

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - A man is in custody after reportedly making threats, the Magnolia Police Department says.

On July 21, officers were sent out to W Main Street about someone making threats. When they got there, they were able to find the suspect, Brandon Tucker, 27, of Magnolia. When officers tried to question him, he reportedly ran.

Officers were able to catch Tucker and tried to place him under arrest. Tucker reportedly injured two officers while resisting arrest. Tucker was eventually placed into custody and taken to jail on charges of terrorist threatening, fleeing, resisting arrest, aggravated assault, second-degree battery, and disorderly conduct.

Officials say both officers were able to return to their duties.

Tucker is being held at the Columbia County Jail pending his first court appearance.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.