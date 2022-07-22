Ask the Doctor
Greenwood Police Dept. collecting donated school supplies

The Greenwood Police Department is collecting donated supplies for the 2022-23 school year.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - The Greenwood Police Department is currently collecting donated school supplies to be distributed to students ahead of the new school year.

Donations needed include:

  • Kleenex
  • Paper towels
  • #2 pencils
  • Folders with and without pockets
  • Folders with and without brads
  • Colored pencils
  • Pens (black and blue ink)
  • Copy paper (colored or white)
  • Loose leaf paper (wide ruled)
  • Composition notebooks (wide ruled)
  • Crayons (8 count and 24 count packs)
  • Ziploc bags (gallon and quart)
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Glue sticks
  • Disinfectant wipes (in a canister)

Supplies can be dropped off in Greenwood at the town hall, police department, Hancock Whitney Bank, or the Dollar General, beginning Friday, July 22. The town will deliver to Walnut Hill on Friday, Aug. 12.

Anyone with questions should contact Jewel Jaudon at 318-465-7086.

