Greenwood Police Dept. collecting donated school supplies

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - The Greenwood Police Department is currently collecting donated school supplies to be distributed to students ahead of the new school year.

Donations needed include:

Kleenex

Paper towels

#2 pencils

Folders with and without pockets

Folders with and without brads

Colored pencils

Pens (black and blue ink)

Copy paper (colored or white)

Loose leaf paper (wide ruled)

Composition notebooks (wide ruled)

Crayons (8 count and 24 count packs)

Ziploc bags (gallon and quart)

Hand sanitizer

Glue sticks

Disinfectant wipes (in a canister)

Supplies can be dropped off in Greenwood at the town hall, police department, Hancock Whitney Bank, or the Dollar General, beginning Friday, July 22. The town will deliver to Walnut Hill on Friday, Aug. 12.

Anyone with questions should contact Jewel Jaudon at 318-465-7086.

