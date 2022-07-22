Ask the Doctor
Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist mourns the loss of their pastor

Bishop Fred A. Caldwell has died
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With heavy hearts, Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church announces the death of their beloved pastor, Bishop Fred A. Caldwell.

On July 22, Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church (Greenwood Acres FGBC) announced on Facebook that their pastor, Fred A. Caldwell has passed away. Caldwell was a well-known figure on Body of Christ Radio, a teacher, and one of the original founders of Greenwood Acres FGBC.

“On behalf of the first family of Greenwood Acres F.G.B.C., the officers and members, it is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved, Pastor/Teacher- Bishop Fred A. Caldwell, Sr.,” said the church in their announcement.

See Greenwood Acres FGBC’s Facebook announcement here:

