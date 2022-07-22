Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist mourns the loss of their pastor

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With heavy hearts, Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church announces the death of their beloved pastor, Bishop Fred A. Caldwell.

On July 22, Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church (Greenwood Acres FGBC) announced on Facebook that their pastor, Fred A. Caldwell has passed away. Caldwell was a well-known figure on Body of Christ Radio, a teacher, and one of the original founders of Greenwood Acres FGBC.

“On behalf of the first family of Greenwood Acres F.G.B.C., the officers and members, it is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved, Pastor/Teacher- Bishop Fred A. Caldwell, Sr.,” said the church in their announcement.

See Greenwood Acres FGBC’s Facebook announcement here:

