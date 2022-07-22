Dry, hot and sunny weather returns this weekend

(KSLA) - The dry weather returns this weekend with lots of sunshine. Temperatures as a result will be up to the triple digits again. The heat looks to stay for several days as we close out the month of July.

This evening will be mostly to partly cloudy. A few clouds will try to break apart, so there could be some sunshine. The rain will slowly be coming to an end. So you shouldn’t need your umbrella. The temperatures have been much cooler today so it will not be as hot this evening. Those temperatures should be in the mid to upper 80s.

Overnight, the clouds will be clearing away. There will not be any more rain, so it will be dry. As we start the weekend Saturday morning, it will be mostly sunny. Temperatures overnight will cool to the mid to upper 70s.

This weekend will go back to dry weather with more heat. Saturday and Sunday I have temperatures getting up to the triple digits. There is a chance Saturday doesn’t reach 100. As of now I left it in the triple digits, but some locations may fail to do so. There will be plentiful sunshine with no chance of a shower. If you’re doing anything outdoors, hopefully it’s by a pool! Always remain safe in the heat, especially on the weekend when we spend more time outside.

Monday and Tuesday will start the week off with more sunshine and heat. Temperatures will be up to the triple digits both days. Plus there will be lots of humidity. Heat advisories are still likely. I also do not expect any rain to kick off the new week.

Wednesday may be ever so slightly cooler. Highs will be in the upper 90s. This may be another day where we do not reach 100! It will be close however, so it will still be hot. There will be lots of sunshine with no chance of rain.

Thursday and Friday will be hot still with temperatures around 100 degrees. Friday has a chance to fall just shy of 100. Thursday will have lots of sunshine with no chance of rain. Hence the slightly warmer weather. Friday will have more cloud cover and perhaps a shower or two. So, this may keep temperatures a little bit cooler. As of now, there is a 20% chance of rain for the day.

Even if we do not see the triple digits at times next week, those temperatures are still hot and don’t look to really cool down anytime soon. So, you want to really watch the signs of heat illness. One of the best ways to beat the heat is to remain hydrated all day every day. Drink lots of water and avoid caffeine (I know, that’s hard for me too!) and large meals. Make sure you allow your body to cool off every now and then when you spend extended time outdoors by going inside where it’s cooler. And of course don’t forget about kids or pets in the backseat of your car. Always check the backseat! I even make a point to get cold groceries last so they spend less time in the trunk or backseat. Your pets also need attention in the heat. Keep them hydrated and when you walk your dog, check the temperature of the sidewalk so they don’t burn their paws. If you can’t tolerate it, neither can they! This is still only the beginning of extreme heat everyday for the next couple months, so start practicing ways to stay safe in the heat.

In the tropics, we are back to having nothing possible over the next 5 days. So things are nice and quiet! Just how we love it! One of the reasons it is so quiet is the Saharan dust that is limiting any development chances. As long as that dust remain in the Atlantic, it will stay quiet in the tropics. Of course that can quickly change as the season wears on. We will continue watching for when something may develop. We’ll be your First Alert to when this happens, where it forms, and where it’s going.

Have a great week and stay cool!

