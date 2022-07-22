Councilwoman LeVette Fuller announces candidacy for Shreveport mayor

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Councilwoman LeVette Fuller announced her candidacy for mayor on the afternoon of Friday, July 22.

Fuller recently said she would not seek re-election for the council seat due to frustration with some colleagues and difficulty in working with the Perkins administration.

“After much prayer and many discussions with family and friends, I have decided that the best way I can contribute to my community is to seek the office of mayor of the City of Shreveport. In my campaign, I will offer my perspective on our community’s greatest challenges and a concrete plan of action on how we can fix them without waiting on someone else to save us.”

She says she will be focusing on five key issues during her campaign:

Addressing crime in Shreveport through investment in neighborhoods and communities Investing in Shreveport police in order to increase efficacy and accountability Reducing red tape and bureaucracy for businesses Embracing smart fiscal policy with a focus on measurable outcomes Rebuilding public trust and transparent communication

Fuller has worked on the Metropolitan Planning Commission before serving on city council for four years. She was raised by her father, SPD officer Everett Fuller, and attended Centenary College.

“I am determined that with hard work, smart investment, transparency, and a little faith, that we can make our streets safe, that we can grow our economy, that we can have nice things. We can believe in Shreveport,” she said.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.