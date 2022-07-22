Ask the Doctor
Carla Buntyn announces run for District G

Carla Buntyn is running for District G.
By Michael Barnes
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Friday, July 22, Carla Buntyn announced she will be running for Shreveport City Council.

She’ll be running for a seat in District G. Buntyn said she wants to bridge the relationship gap between the council and the community.

“I would like to see all of us together. We are not apart. We are one. We live in the same communities. We have the same problems. I serve as Caucasian, I serve as white, I serve as Chinese. I serve as Japanese. We’re all going through the same things right now guys, so I would like for us to really start focusing on diversity,” she said.

