Afternoon showers and storms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the week we are tracking another round of showers and storms that will be developing across the region as we get into the afternoon hours. This will help bring some localized heat relief from an otherwise scorching pattern as we head into the weekend. Over the weekend we are expecting mainly dry weather with high temperatures that will be right around the 100 degree mark. You can expect more of the same as we go through next week as an upper level ridge will continue to dominate the middle portion of the country and the dry conditions will help keep our temperatures above average for the foreseeable future.

We are tracking showers and storms flaring up later today across the ArkLaTex. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning we are tracking hot and humid weather along with scattered showers and storms as we get into the afternoon hours. We are not expecting much in the way of severe weather potential, but locally heavy rain is possible. Temperatures this afternoon will “only” be in the mid to upper 90s, but the elevated humidity has brought more Heat Advisories for the afternoon hours as ‘feels-like’ temperatures will again surge past 105 degrees.

As we go through the weekend we are tracking drier and hotter weather ahead for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will likely hover right around the 100 degree mark on Saturday and Sunday as the prospects of showers and storms will fall significantly compared to Friday. Factoring in the humidity we are likely to see more Heat Advisories issued across the region over the weekend.

Looking ahead to next week we are tracking more of the same for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will continue to hover right around the 100 degree mark all week long with little chance for rain. The humidity will continue to make miserable to spend any prolonged period of time outside as ‘feels-like’ temperatures will continue to be over 105 degrees.

In short, the dog days of summer roll on for the ArkLaTex. But have a great Friday and weekend!

