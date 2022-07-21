Ask the Doctor
Water conservation advisory announced in Atlanta, Texas

Outdoor watering suspended
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ATLANTA TEXAS, Texas (KSLA) - The city is asking people to conserve water; repairs are being done to help correct issues.

On July 21, the city of Atlanta, Texas is requesting that customers suspend outdoor watering because the local production plant at the Graphic Packaging International paper mill plant is unable to send a sufficient amount of water to help them meet their supply demand.

A repair is currently being done to correct the situation. Officials ask customers to practice these water conservation measures until the repair is completed and the water system is back to normal operation.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

