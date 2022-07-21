Water conservation advisory announced in Atlanta, Texas

ATLANTA TEXAS, Texas (KSLA) - The city is asking people to conserve water; repairs are being done to help correct issues.

On July 21, the city of Atlanta, Texas is requesting that customers suspend outdoor watering because the local production plant at the Graphic Packaging International paper mill plant is unable to send a sufficient amount of water to help them meet their supply demand.

A repair is currently being done to correct the situation. Officials ask customers to practice these water conservation measures until the repair is completed and the water system is back to normal operation.

