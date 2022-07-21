Ask the Doctor
TTPD arrest suspect in connection to Sunday shooting

(MGN graphic)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Officers with the Texarkana Texas Police Department arrested a suspect on Thursday, July 21 in connection to a shooting that left a man in critical condition.

The incident occurred at W. 10th Street and Waterall Street on Sunday, July 17.

This afternoon, two officers noticed Jasmine Briscoe walking out of a house in the 1500 block of W. 10th Street and knew that an arrest warrant had been issued for him in regards to the shooting. When Briscoe saw the officers, he immediately went back into the house and then out the back door.

He ran to a wooded area and hid for several minutes. He eventually came out after officers announced that a K-9 was on the way to the scene. Briscoe was arrested without incident and taken to the Bi-State Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest.

This shooting is still under investigation. However, officials believe it was a result of an argument between Briscoe and the victim. Police say they are also still trying to identify another man that was seen shooting out the window of a newer model silver Chevrolet Silverado.

If you have any information about this shooting, please call Detective Aaron Wafford at (903) 798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP.

