Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Teachers, political opponent sound off on Arkansas senator’s opinion over salaries

By Hayden Savage
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas senator is facing mounting criticism from teachers after he posted his thoughts on increasing pay for teachers.

An original post by Dan Sullivan on Tuesday, July 12 stated the following:

“Why would you complain to legislators about spend your own money on classroom supplies while districts spend big $$$$$ on uniforms, extra curricular activities, sports stadiums etc? Seem like that would be a local issue?”

On Sunday, July 17, Sullivan updated his post:

Teachers rightfully & understandably complain to legislators about spending their own money on classroom supplies while...

Posted by Dan Sullivan on Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Teachers commented on the post, saying Sullivan is “ignorant”, “disrespectful”, and “tone deaf”.

His opponent, Chenoa Summers, said those comments are hurtful as an educator.

“I take offense at the way he presented himself towards educators in particular who are professionals,” she said.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the legislature would not address the teacher pay crisis in its August special session.

Summers disagrees, adding this is something that cannot wait.

“I would advocate, first of all, for teachers raise, because it’s unlivable right now what they’re being paid, but to also bump up the base salary as well because we need to attract talent and keep it here,” she said.

For a solution, Summers said she supports Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones’s plan, which suggests the state use a portion of its $1.6 billion surplus to increase teacher salaries.

“We could bump it up to what he proposed, which is $50,000,” she said. “That would be amazing. I would definitely tackle that first.”

Region 8 News has reached out to Sullivan for an on-camera interview, but he did not reply.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plan to ‘blow up’ courthouse, kill African Americans lands Shreveport man in jail
Kadeem Jamal Fisher
Logansport bank robbery suspect now in custody
Bonnie Baum Roth was on the way to a dance competition with her daughters, 3-year-old Roxie and...
Good Samaritans save 2 young girls after mom dies in crash
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.
Raging fire tears through two buildings in Highland
Caddo Parish Courthouse (KSLA News 12 file photo)
Caddo grand jury indicts 2 men for murder, another 2 on rape charges

Latest News

Fire destroys 2 homes in Highland
Fire in Highland on Wall Street
East Texas exterminators are busy as bugs come in to escape the heat.
East Texas exterminators buy as heat drives insects indoors
An electric company gives savings tips amid heatwave due to surging electric bill prices.
Electric company gives advice on surging electric bills
(MGN graphic)
TTPD arrest suspect in connection to Sunday shooting
ArkLaTex districts facing teacher, staff shortages ahead of upcoming school year