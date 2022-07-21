Still hot and humid, but rain brings some relief through Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Rain has helped bring down temperatures in some of the ArkLaTex today and we expect to see similar conditions tomorrow. Over the weekend though, rain chances dry up and triple digits will become common again across much of the area.

For the rest of today, we’ll see pockets of showers and storms. We might get a few storms that produce some strong wind gusts, but widespread severe weather isn’t expected. Where the rain passes through or near expect a nice temperature drop into the 80s and maybe even the 70s. Places that remain dry can expect to see the heat peak in the upper 90s to around 100.

Any rain will diminish through the evening hours as temperatures gradually cool. We’ll be partly cloudy overnight with temperatures settling back into the mid to upper 70s.

A few showers or storms are possible first thing Friday morning with additional rain developing during the afternoon hours. Not everyone will get wet, but once again, clouds and wet weather will impact temperatures. Look for highs in the mid to upper 90s with a few spots hitting around 100 before rain cools things in some areas. The chance of rain is around 30%.

As we head through the weekend, rain chances dry up and temperatures will return to the upper 90s and low 100s across most of the ArkLaTex.

We’ll stay around 100 early next week, but toward midweek temperatures may fall back into the mid to upper 90s. Rain chances look slim, but a few pop-up showers or storms are possible during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Have a great rest of your Thursday!

