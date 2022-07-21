SPD’S Community Oriented Policing Bureau hosts ‘National Night Out’ early kick-off party

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Local neighborhoods are invited to join the Shreveport Police Department in celebrating unity against crime in our area with an early kick-off party.

The Shreveport Police Department’s Community Oriented Policing Bureau (COPB) is hosting an early kick-off party that will be held on July 28 at A.B. Palmer Community Center, located at 547 E. 79th Street from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be free food, drinks, live music, face painting, games, and more.

The public will be invited to come out and register to host a block party on October 4. Those who register will be put into a drawing for a chance to have their block party catered, compliments of Silver Star Restaurant.

This event is meant to encourage neighbors to get to know each other and their local law enforcement officials under positive circumstances to help build stronger relations. The COPB’s intention is to send a clear message that neighbors are organizing and fighting back against crime in our area.

COPB is partnering with the City of Shreveport, Community Renewal International, and Crime Stoppers for the Shreveport National Night Out activities.

