SPD: 11 men arrested in sex offender operation
The oldest offender is 77 years old.
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department announced that 11 men were apprehended in a city-wide operation aiming to identify and apprehend non-compliant sex offenders.
All men were arrested and charged with failure to register as sex offenders. In the process, two firearms were seized.
Below are the names of the offenders:
- James Langendorfer, 29
- Ellis Ray Kitchen, 73
- Cameron Haynes, 29
- Bruce Bagley, 51
- Eric Willis, 46
- Tito Myree, 34
- Charles Daniels, 60
- Randolph Clement, 77
- Hosea Bright, 42
- Richard Dean, 63
- Timothy Rudd, 62
In Louisiana, offenders of certain crimes that are of a sexual nature are required by state law to register and maintain sex offender status until the completion of their ordered time.
