Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

SPD: 11 men arrested in sex offender operation

The oldest offender is 77 years old.
(KGNS)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department announced that 11 men were apprehended in a city-wide operation aiming to identify and apprehend non-compliant sex offenders.

All men were arrested and charged with failure to register as sex offenders. In the process, two firearms were seized.

Below are the names of the offenders:

  • James Langendorfer, 29
  • Ellis Ray Kitchen, 73
  • Cameron Haynes, 29
  • Bruce Bagley, 51
  • Eric Willis, 46
  • Tito Myree, 34
  • Charles Daniels, 60
  • Randolph Clement, 77
  • Hosea Bright, 42
  • Richard Dean, 63
  • Timothy Rudd, 62

In Louisiana, offenders of certain crimes that are of a sexual nature are required by state law to register and maintain sex offender status until the completion of their ordered time.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plan to ‘blow up’ courthouse, kill African Americans lands Shreveport man in jail
Kadeem Jamal Fisher
Logansport bank robbery suspect now in custody
Caddo Parish Courthouse (KSLA News 12 file photo)
Caddo grand jury indicts 2 men for murder, another 2 on rape charges
Bonnie Baum Roth was on the way to a dance competition with her daughters, 3-year-old Roxie and...
Good Samaritans save 2 young girls after mom dies in crash
Caddo changes pay adjustments

Latest News

Fire destroys 2 homes in Highland
Fire in Highland on Wall Street
East Texas exterminators are busy as bugs come in to escape the heat.
East Texas exterminators buy as heat drives insects indoors
An electric company gives savings tips amid heatwave due to surging electric bill prices.
Electric company gives advice on surging electric bills
Vacant house on fire in Mooretown, Shreveport.
House burns to cinders in Mooretown