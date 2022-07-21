SPD: 11 men arrested in sex offender operation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department announced that 11 men were apprehended in a city-wide operation aiming to identify and apprehend non-compliant sex offenders.

All men were arrested and charged with failure to register as sex offenders. In the process, two firearms were seized.

Below are the names of the offenders:

James Langendorfer, 29

Ellis Ray Kitchen, 73

Cameron Haynes, 29

Bruce Bagley, 51

Eric Willis, 46

Tito Myree, 34

Charles Daniels, 60

Randolph Clement, 77

Hosea Bright, 42

Richard Dean, 63

Timothy Rudd, 62

In Louisiana, offenders of certain crimes that are of a sexual nature are required by state law to register and maintain sex offender status until the completion of their ordered time.

