Rain is back in the forecast to end the week

(KSLA) - Showers and a few storms will be back today and Friday to end the week! This will eventually help with the temperatures. It will still be very hot before the rain arrives each day.

Happy Thursday! Today will be much better compared to the last couple days for 2 reasons. One is that there will be less sunshine, which will help temperatures not be as hot. Second, there will be rain! I have upped the rain chance to 30% today. You may need your umbrella as you head out for the day. There will be some scattered showers and a few storms moving in from the north this afternoon. This will help cool temperatures down once the rain arrives. Some rain will linger beyond sunset into the nighttime hours. In the meantime, it will still be hot. Highs will be around 100 degrees again today. There is a heat advisory back in place for the day today.

Friday will be another very hot day with temperatures getting up to the 100 degree mark. We will have a small chance of rain to help cool us down, however. As of now, there is a 30% chance of rain. There could be a couple heavier downpours in a few spots. You may likely need your umbrella for your Friday. I still think temperatures will be hot, as it will heat up before the rain arrives. So remember to stay safe in the heat. Drink lots of water, and don’t be afraid to go inside for a few minutes to cool off.

This upcoming weekend will go back to dry weather with more heat. Saturday and Sunday I have temperatures getting up to the triple digits. There is a chance Saturday doesn’t reach 100. As of now I left it in the triple digits, but some locations may fail to do so. There will be plentiful sunshine with no chance of a shower. If you’re doing anything outdoors, hopefully it’s by a pool! Always remain safe in the heat, especially on the weekend when we spend more time outside.

Monday and Tuesday will start the week off with more sunshine and heat. Temperatures will be up to the triple digits both days. Plus there will be lots of humidity. Heat advisories are still likely. I also do not expect any rain to kick off the new week.

Temperatures are still hot and don’t look to really cool down anytime soon. So, you want to really watch the signs of heat illness. One of the best ways to beat the heat is to remain hydrated all day every day. Drink lots of water and avoid caffeine (I know, that’s hard for me too!) and large meals. Make sure you allow your body to cool off every now and then when you spend extended time outdoors by going inside where it’s cooler. And of course don’t forget about kids or pets in the backseat of your car. Always check the backseat! I even make a point to get cold groceries last so they spend less time in the trunk or backseat. Your pets also need attention in the heat. Keep them hydrated and when you walk your dog, check the temperature of the sidewalk so they don’t burn their paws. If you can’t tolerate it, neither can they! This is still only the beginning of extreme heat everyday for the next couple months, so start practicing ways to stay safe in the heat.

In the tropics, we are back to having nothing possible over the next 5 days. So things are nice and quiet! Just how we love it! One of the reasons it is so quiet is the Saharan dust that is limiting any development chances. As long as that dust remain in the Atlantic, it will stay quiet in the tropics. Of course that can quickly change as the season wears on. We will continue watching for when something may develop. We’ll be your First Alert to when this happens, where it forms, and where it’s going.

Have a great week and stay cool!

