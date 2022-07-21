Raging fire tears through two buildings in Highland

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews with the Shreveport Fire Department remain on scene of a two-alarm fire on Thursday morning.

The call came in around 2:30 a.m. on July 21 to the 200 block of Wall Street in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood.

According to Caddo911.org, at one point there were more than three dozen units on the scene.

In total, two homes were destroyed, and one was occupied. However, no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

