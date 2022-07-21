Q&A: Myths & facts of air conditioning

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Homeowners are working hard to find ways to get the most out of their A/C units, while worrying if the machines will last through the summer months.

Ben Axsom with Southern Air Heating and Cooling joined KSLA for a Q&A on the myths and facts surrounding air conditioning.

Q: What should you set the thermostat at before you leave for the day?

A: You should keep your thermostat four degrees above your preferred temperature inside your home.

Q: Does closing the doors in your house help to circulate air through a room faster?

A: No. Closing the doors keeps the air from coming back to the return, which will cause hot spots.

Q: What common practices overwork your A/C unit?

A: Not having the units cleaned, not having a clean filter and setting the temperature too low.

Q: Does it work if you shade your A/C unit so it runs better?

A: It’s not going to change a lot, but keeping the heat directly off the unit could keep the motors from running hot and breaking down prematurely.

Q: How often should you change your air filter? Do you have to change it more during the summertime?

A: Change the filter once a month throughout all seasons.

Q: How often do you have to clean/hose down coils on your outside unit?

A: Once a year is recommended.

