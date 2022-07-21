Q&A: Myths & facts of air conditioning
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Homeowners are working hard to find ways to get the most out of their A/C units, while worrying if the machines will last through the summer months.
Ben Axsom with Southern Air Heating and Cooling joined KSLA for a Q&A on the myths and facts surrounding air conditioning.
Q: What should you set the thermostat at before you leave for the day?
A: You should keep your thermostat four degrees above your preferred temperature inside your home.
Q: Does closing the doors in your house help to circulate air through a room faster?
A: No. Closing the doors keeps the air from coming back to the return, which will cause hot spots.
Q: What common practices overwork your A/C unit?
A: Not having the units cleaned, not having a clean filter and setting the temperature too low.
Q: Does it work if you shade your A/C unit so it runs better?
A: It’s not going to change a lot, but keeping the heat directly off the unit could keep the motors from running hot and breaking down prematurely.
Q: How often should you change your air filter? Do you have to change it more during the summertime?
A: Change the filter once a month throughout all seasons.
Q: How often do you have to clean/hose down coils on your outside unit?
A: Once a year is recommended.
