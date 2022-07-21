Ocshner LSU Health Shreveport hosting back-to-school bash with health screenings

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport-St. Mary Medical Center is hosting a back-to-school bash.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 23 at 911 Margaret Pl. in Shreveport. School supplies will be given away; health screenings will also be available. Participating kids will receive a “health passport” and will need to visit a few booths before claiming their backpack and school supplies.

Supplies and backpacks were donated by doctors and other staff members at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.

The event begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 12 p.m.

