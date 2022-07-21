Ask the Doctor
Mega Millions jackpot now $660M, nation’s 9th largest prize

The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $660 million ahead of Friday night’s drawing.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery officials on Thursday raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $660 million, giving players a shot at the nation’s ninth largest jackpot.

The jackpot for Friday night’s drawing has grown so large because there hasn’t been a winner in three months. Those 27 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers has allowed the jackpot to gradually grow from its $20 million starting point in April.

Even as the big prize has increased, the odds of winning all that money have remained the same — a staggering one in 302.5 million.

The highlighted pre-tax $660 million prize is for a winner who takes an annuity option, paid out in 30 annual payments. Most players choose the cash option, which for Friday’s drawing would be $376.9 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is overseen by state lottery officials.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

