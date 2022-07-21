Man shot in chest during fight
It happened during the lunch hour in Wake Village, Texas
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
WAKE VILLAGE, Texas — A man has been rushed to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his chest.
The seriousness of his injury was not immediately known.
A fight led to the shooting after 12:30 p.m. Thursday, July 21 in Wake Village, a suburb of Texarkana, Texas.
Someone pulled out a gun during the altercation in the 800 block of MacArthur Avenue and shot the man, authorities said.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
