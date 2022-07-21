Ask the Doctor
Man shot in chest during fight

It happened during the lunch hour in Wake Village, Texas
State and local first responders are on the scene of an altercation July 21, 2022, in Wake...
State and local first responders are on the scene of an altercation July 21, 2022, in Wake Village, Texas, during which a man was shot in his chest.(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Fred Gamble
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
WAKE VILLAGE, Texas — A man has been rushed to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his chest.

The seriousness of his injury was not immediately known.

A fight led to the shooting after 12:30 p.m. Thursday, July 21 in Wake Village, a suburb of Texarkana, Texas.

Someone pulled out a gun during the altercation in the 800 block of MacArthur Avenue and shot the man, authorities said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

