Man shot in chest during fight

WAKE VILLAGE, Texas — A man has been rushed to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his chest.

The seriousness of his injury was not immediately known.

A fight led to the shooting after 12:30 p.m. Thursday, July 21 in Wake Village, a suburb of Texarkana, Texas.

Someone pulled out a gun during the altercation in the 800 block of MacArthur Avenue and shot the man, authorities said.

