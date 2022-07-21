Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

House burns to cinders in Mooretown

Vacant house on fire in Mooretown, Shreveport.
Vacant house on fire in Mooretown, Shreveport.(KSLA)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Vacant house catches fire and firefighters combat the flames but the house is a total loss.

On July 21, at 10:35 a.m., the Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) received a dispatch reporting a house on fire at the intersection of Baxter Street and Norton Street.

Vacant house on fire in Mooretown, Shreveport.
Vacant house on fire in Mooretown, Shreveport.(KSLA)

The house was vacant when it burned down, SFD is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plan to ‘blow up’ courthouse, kill African Americans lands Shreveport man in jail
Kadeem Jamal Fisher
Logansport bank robbery suspect now in custody
Caddo Parish Courthouse (KSLA News 12 file photo)
Caddo grand jury indicts 2 men for murder, another 2 on rape charges
Bonnie Baum Roth was on the way to a dance competition with her daughters, 3-year-old Roxie and...
Good Samaritans save 2 young girls after mom dies in crash
Caddo changes pay adjustments

Latest News

Fire destroys 2 homes in Highland
Fire in Highland on Wall Street
East Texas exterminators are busy as bugs come in to escape the heat.
East Texas exterminators buy as heat drives insects indoors
An electric company gives savings tips amid heatwave due to surging electric bill prices.
Electric company gives advice on surging electric bills
SPD: 11 men arrested in sex offender operation