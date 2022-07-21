House burns to cinders in Mooretown

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Vacant house catches fire and firefighters combat the flames but the house is a total loss.

On July 21, at 10:35 a.m., the Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) received a dispatch reporting a house on fire at the intersection of Baxter Street and Norton Street.

Vacant house on fire in Mooretown, Shreveport. (KSLA)

The house was vacant when it burned down, SFD is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

