House burns to cinders in Mooretown
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Vacant house catches fire and firefighters combat the flames but the house is a total loss.
On July 21, at 10:35 a.m., the Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) received a dispatch reporting a house on fire at the intersection of Baxter Street and Norton Street.
The house was vacant when it burned down, SFD is currently investigating the cause of the fire.
