Haughton man who confessed to sexual assault of child gets maximum sentence

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man from Haughton who confessed to sexually assaulting a child got the maximum prison sentence after a hearing on Wednesday, July 20, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office reports.

Oscar Abraham Gonzalez, 21, was sentenced Wednesday to 40 years in prison without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. District Judge Chris Victory handed down the sentence. On June 27, Gonzalez pleaded guilty to second-degree rape just before his trial was set to begin. In addition to his prison sentence, Gonzalez must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life upon his release.

The DA’s office says the victim and her family were in court for the sentencing. Gonzalez was initially accused of sexually assaulting the victim back on April 27, 2020, when she was 7-years-old. The DA’s office says the victim’s mother walked in and saw her daughter pulling up her pants and Gonzalez kneeling in front of the child. Gonzalez admitted to performing multiple sexual acts on the child since she was a toddler.

