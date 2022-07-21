Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Haughton man who confessed to sexual assault of child gets maximum sentence

Oscar Abraham Gonzalez, DOB: 9/27/2000
Oscar Abraham Gonzalez, DOB: 9/27/2000(CPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man from Haughton who confessed to sexually assaulting a child got the maximum prison sentence after a hearing on Wednesday, July 20, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office reports.

Oscar Abraham Gonzalez, 21, was sentenced Wednesday to 40 years in prison without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. District Judge Chris Victory handed down the sentence. On June 27, Gonzalez pleaded guilty to second-degree rape just before his trial was set to begin. In addition to his prison sentence, Gonzalez must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life upon his release.

The DA’s office says the victim and her family were in court for the sentencing. Gonzalez was initially accused of sexually assaulting the victim back on April 27, 2020, when she was 7-years-old. The DA’s office says the victim’s mother walked in and saw her daughter pulling up her pants and Gonzalez kneeling in front of the child. Gonzalez admitted to performing multiple sexual acts on the child since she was a toddler.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plan to ‘blow up’ courthouse, kill African Americans lands Shreveport man in jail
Kadeem Jamal Fisher
Logansport bank robbery suspect now in custody
Caddo Parish Courthouse (KSLA News 12 file photo)
Caddo grand jury indicts 2 men for murder, another 2 on rape charges
Bonnie Baum Roth was on the way to a dance competition with her daughters, 3-year-old Roxie and...
Good Samaritans save 2 young girls after mom dies in crash
Caddo changes pay adjustments

Latest News

Fire destroys 2 homes in Highland
Fire in Highland on Wall Street
East Texas exterminators are busy as bugs come in to escape the heat.
East Texas exterminators buy as heat drives insects indoors
An electric company gives savings tips amid heatwave due to surging electric bill prices.
Electric company gives advice on surging electric bills
Vacant house on fire in Mooretown, Shreveport.
House burns to cinders in Mooretown
SPD: 11 men arrested in sex offender operation