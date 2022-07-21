Geek out at the Geek’d Con’s annual GamePort Pre-Party

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Geek’d Con is approaching and its annual pre-party is going to be kicking off soon at Sci-Port.

The yearly geeky convention, Geek’d Con, has become a pretty big deal for the Shreveport - Bossier City area. Fans of huge pop cultural shows, comics, games, and books come to enjoy the event, some from far distances. All of them come to have the experience of meeting their favorite actors and artists or showing off their cosplays.

Those who really want to experience the full weekend of events will want to attend the 18 and over pre-party kickoff. Sci-Port is hosting the party the day before Geek’d Con starts, August 18, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A cosplay contest will be held at 8 p.m. The winner of the contest will receive $500 cash and free Raising Canes Chicken for a year, second place will receive $250, and third will receive $150

The tickets to the Geek’d Con pre-party will cost $40 if you buy them in advance and $45 if you buy them the day of.

Tickets will include:

Food from Farmer’s Seafood

Drinks

Dancing in the Mos Eisley Dome

Full access to Sci-Port’s GamePort Exhibit that includes a vintage arcade, Dabble and Scrabble, Port Pong, Miss Pac-Man Putt Putt, Giant Nintendo, and more.

Only 150 tickets are available for the pre-party, so get them quick before they are gone. To buy tickets, visit bit.ly/gameportpreparty.

Geek’d Con has been North Louisiana’s pop culture and comic book convention since 2015. The event spans over the course of three days and has popular lineups from movie and television stars and even musical artists. Vendors from all over the country also attend to sell their comic books, artwork, and more. To learn more about Geek’d Con, visit https://geekdcon.com/

The Sci-Port Discovery Center is located at 820 Clyde Fant Parkway on the downtown Shreveport Riverfront. For information regarding hours, or special programs, call (318) 424-3466 or visit www.sci-port.org

Sci-Port is a latex-free facility.

