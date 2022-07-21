Garrison ISD to train school employees to carry guns on campus

GARRISON, Texas (KTRE) - Garrison ISD announced that it will allow employees to carry firearms on school campuses.

In a letter sent out, Garrison ISD Superintendent Reid Spivey said that the board of trustees passed a resolution last month approved active participation in The Guardian Plan, which will allow the school board to authorize “selected school employees to carry firearms on campuses at all times.” Spivey said that all employees selected will be required to complete “extensive training and regular evaluations.”

“We do have a guardian policy in place to where those individuals have to meet specific training requirements, evaluations, certain health requirements that are required for those people to be eligible to carry a firearm,” said Spivey.

Spivey said that this decision “did not come lightly” and was arrived at after conducting a survey with both teachers and parents and hosting a community-wide meeting on the subject in April.

A big factor was response time. Garrison ISD does have its own police department, but Spivey says the number of entrances and the layout of the campus make response slower and requires someone to be on duty. The school has had prior experience with lockdowns and slow responses that they want to improve upon.

“We had an incident in town not too long ago and the response time was about 20 minutes before anybody ever arrived,” said Spivey. “We had to lock down to where we stayed in lockdown for several, a couple hours it seemed like.”

“We feel that student safety is our number one priority and therefore have decided on this course of action,” Spivey said in the letter.

Selected employees will begin carrying guns beginning August 1, 2022 and, according to the letter, “may use any force necessary to protect our students, staff and visitors.”

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.