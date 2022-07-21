Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Garrison ISD construction updates on track for 2023

Garrison ISD Construction
Garrison ISD Construction(all use)
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARRISON, Texas (KTRE) - Construction on a new high school building and multipurpose facility is on track at Garrison ISD, but renovations will be ongoing as students return in the fall.

The multipurpose facility will include a space for fine arts and a new gym. The project was the result of a bond vote passed with 90% approval. Superintendent Reid Spivey says supply chain issues have affected progress slightly, but he is happy with where the construction currently stands.

“We are really excited about that,” said Spivey. “A few days ago they started hanging the steel so if you look as you’re passing you can see the uprights and roof starting to go up and so they have told me that within the next week or two they will start laying the blocks so we are really excited about the progress and it seems to be moving along pretty quickly.”

Spivey says he has been told that the best case scenario is that the project will be ready in May of 2023

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plan to ‘blow up’ courthouse, kill African Americans lands Shreveport man in jail
State and local first responders are on the scene of an altercation July 21, 2022, in Wake...
Man shot in chest during fight
Kadeem Jamal Fisher
Logansport bank robbery suspect now in custody
Bonnie Baum Roth was on the way to a dance competition with her daughters, 3-year-old Roxie and...
Good Samaritans save 2 young girls after mom dies in crash
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.
Raging fire tears through two buildings in Highland

Latest News

Law enforcement officers train with ballistic shields at Mineola Elementary School.
East Texas officers train to respond to school shooting with ballistic shields
Garrison ISD
Garrison ISD to train school employees to carry guns on campus
Struggles continue with baby formula shortage
Struggles continue with baby formula shortage
Grand reopening of David Raines Health Center
Grand reopening of David Raines Health Center
Day 2 of Louisiana qualifying
Day 2 of Louisiana qualifying