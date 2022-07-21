Ask the Doctor
First ‘Taking it to the Streets’ crime prevention event slated for Thursday evening

(MGN ONLINE)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish leaders are “taking it to the streets” with a new crime prevention program.

It’s designed to promote fitness and reduce crime rates among young people.

Thursday night (July 21) kicks off the first event at Galilee Baptist Church in Shreveport. The Taking it to the Streets program will feature obstacle courses, bounce houses, sports, dance contests, and more. Drinks and snacks will be provided. Law enforcement officials will be on-site for all events to make sure everyone is safe and has a good time.

The event is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m.

