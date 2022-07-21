Ask the Doctor
Extreme heat can make roads buckle

Here’s what to do if you come across such damage
Extreme heat can cause roads, particularly those made of concrete, to expand too much, leading to road buckling.
Extreme heat can cause roads, particularly those made of concrete, to expand too much, leading to road buckling. The resulting damage can be everything from relatively minor to dangerously severe. (Gray TV file photo)(KWQC)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The excessive heat can cause streets and highways, particularly those made of concrete, to expand and buckle.

And the damage can be anywhere from minor to severe and possibly even dangerous.

So the Louisiana highway department wants to know whether you see this happening along your commute during this time of triple-digit temperatures.

And if you do, contact them.

Sometimes repair crews can be sent out the same day that you call. Other times, the work can be more extensive.

“We have to grind down the concrete that has buckled and come up to typically a point, and then we fill that in with asphalt,” said Erin Buchanan, spokeswoman for the agency’s Northwest Louisiana region.

“And so you know it does take a little bit of time for the actual repair, but we get mobilized and get out there as quickly as possible once we’re alerted to the situation.”

It’s difficult to say whether Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development crews are seeing more road buckling this summer than occurred last summer, Buchanan said.

“But every summer we see it. And it’s not something that’s unique to Louisiana, obviously. This is something that occurs in all regions where we have 90°-100° summers.”

If ignored, road buckles or “blow-ups” could become more dangerous than a mere nuisance.

