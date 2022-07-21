Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Exercise boosts women’s brain speed, study says

Study: Women's brain speed benefits from even brief spurts of exercise, more so than for men.
Study: Women's brain speed benefits from even brief spurts of exercise, more so than for men.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study focuses on the important of exercise for women’s brain health.

Researchers found the processing speed of female brains benefit from even short spurts of exercise, even more so than for a man.

The study revealed that even just 15 minutes a week of brisk walking or biking can help you think quicker and combat the delay in processing speed that comes with aging.

It also found that cognitive activities such as playing card games and reading are also helpful for processing speed for both men and women.

It was published by the American Academy of Neurology.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plan to ‘blow up’ courthouse, kill African Americans lands Shreveport man in jail
Caddo Parish Courthouse (KSLA News 12 file photo)
Caddo grand jury indicts 2 men for murder, another 2 on rape charges
Caddo changes pay adjustments
Police in Arizona say they have arrested 22-year-old Dajoun Ty Miller after his uncle was...
Nephew kills uncle after fight over who sleeps on couch, authorities say
Kadeem Jamal Fisher
Logansport bank robbery suspect now in custody

Latest News

Fire destroys 2 homes in Highland
Fire in Highland on Wall Street
An electric company gives savings tips amid heatwave due to surging electric bill prices.
Electric company gives advice on surging electric bills
East Texas exterminators are busy as bugs come in to escape the heat.
East Texas exterminators buy as heat drives insects indoors
President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 4, 2022, in...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘mild symptoms’
Two former Trump staffers are expected to testify at Thursday's Jan. 6 hearing.
Jan. 6 panel probes Trump’s 187 minutes as Capitol attacked