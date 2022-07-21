Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

East Texas officers train to respond to school shooting with ballistic shields

By Blake Holland
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - Within the last month, Texas leaders announced the transfer of over $105 million dollars to support school safety and mental health, with $50 million specifically designated for bullet resistant shields.

Training with ballistic shields is different from other forms of active shooter training. For that reason, law enforcement officers from several different agencies came to Mineola Elementary School for specialized training using shields.

Law enforcement officers train with ballistic shields at Mineola Elementary School.
Law enforcement officers train with ballistic shields at Mineola Elementary School.(Blake Holland/KLTV)

“You’re actually going against some of the principles that you’ve been taught throughout your career,” said Mineola ISD Police Chief Cody Castleberry on using the shields.

Castleberry said the shield allows officers to survive what would typically be fatal rounds and press on to neutralize the threat.

“Given the fact that most active shooters are using rifles, our soft body armor that we wear does not stop a rifle. So using the shields with the simunitions gives us a level of training that the typical patrol officer does not have,” Castleberry said.

The training at Mineola Elementary School was led by Freedom Defense Training. Owner Ray Barron said they make use of past events to help create situations that look and sound like the real thing. Both the officers and the shooter use training ammunition, while scenarios also involve innocent bystanders screaming and crying.

Wood County sheriff's deputies participate in a simulation.
Wood County sheriff's deputies participate in a simulation.(Blake Holland/KLTV)

“They’re having to react in real time coming from the outside in or already being on the inside and responding versus two man to four man stacks,” Baron said.

Thursday marked the second and final day of shield training inside the school. A third day of training will happen with live fire on a gun range.

Agencies involved include Mineola ISD, Winnsboro ISD, North Hopkins ISD, Wood County Pct. 2 constable’s office, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, and Paladin Solutions Security Contractors.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plan to ‘blow up’ courthouse, kill African Americans lands Shreveport man in jail
State and local first responders are on the scene of an altercation July 21, 2022, in Wake...
Man shot in chest during fight
Kadeem Jamal Fisher
Logansport bank robbery suspect now in custody
Bonnie Baum Roth was on the way to a dance competition with her daughters, 3-year-old Roxie and...
Good Samaritans save 2 young girls after mom dies in crash
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.
Raging fire tears through two buildings in Highland

Latest News

Garrison ISD
Garrison ISD to train school employees to carry guns on campus
Struggles continue with baby formula shortage
Struggles continue with baby formula shortage
Grand reopening of David Raines Health Center
Grand reopening of David Raines Health Center
Day 2 of Louisiana qualifying
Day 2 of Louisiana qualifying