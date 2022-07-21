Baby formula remains scant

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Michigan plant is back up and running, but it still could take at least two months before there’s substantial production of baby formula.

So supplies on store shelves remain scant in places.

The head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says formula production is now exceeding consumer demand, CNN reports. That news came during his testimony before a Senate subcommittee.

But he said even though there’s now a “robust pipeline” of formula coming in, the shortages will continue to take some time to fix.

He did not give an updated timeline on when the shortages would be resolved.

