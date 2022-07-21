Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Baby formula remains scant

Expert provides tips on how parents can get it
baby formula from cbs
baby formula from cbs(Source: CBS)
By Michael Barnes
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Michigan plant is back up and running, but it still could take at least two months before there’s substantial production of baby formula.

So supplies on store shelves remain scant in places.

Coming up on KSLA News 12 this evening, we take a look at the baby formula shortage in the ArkLaTex and how one woman has struggled through the situation. And an expert provides tips on how parents can get formula.

The head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says formula production is now exceeding consumer demand, CNN reports. That news came during his testimony before a Senate subcommittee.

But he said even though there’s now a “robust pipeline” of formula coming in, the shortages will continue to take some time to fix.

He did not give an updated timeline on when the shortages would be resolved.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plan to ‘blow up’ courthouse, kill African Americans lands Shreveport man in jail
Kadeem Jamal Fisher
Logansport bank robbery suspect now in custody
Bonnie Baum Roth was on the way to a dance competition with her daughters, 3-year-old Roxie and...
Good Samaritans save 2 young girls after mom dies in crash
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.
Raging fire tears through two buildings in Highland
Caddo Parish Courthouse (KSLA News 12 file photo)
Caddo grand jury indicts 2 men for murder, another 2 on rape charges

Latest News

Source: (WBRC video)
14 arrested for selling alcohol, tobacco to underaged customers
First ‘Taking it to the Streets’ crime prevention event slated for Thursday evening
After months of renovations, a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the David Raines Community Health...
After months of renovations, David Raines Community Health Center reopens
Fire destroys 2 homes in Highland
Fire in Highland on Wall Street