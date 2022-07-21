ArkLaTex districts facing teacher, staff shortages ahead of upcoming school year
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As students prepare for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year, districts in the ArkLaTex are addressing teacher and staff shortages.
According to the U.S. Department of Education, Ark., La. and Texas are all experiencing shortages in five or more subject areas.
Subject area shortages by state
Arkansas
- arts and music education
- world languages
- science
- computer science
- social studies
Louisiana
- English as a second language
- special education
- mathematics
- science
- world language
Texas
- English as a second language
- career and technical education
- special education
- mathematics
- computer science
- language arts
