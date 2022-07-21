ArkLaTex districts facing teacher, staff shortages ahead of upcoming school year

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As students prepare for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year, districts in the ArkLaTex are addressing teacher and staff shortages.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, Ark., La. and Texas are all experiencing shortages in five or more subject areas.

Subject area shortages by state

Arkansas

arts and music education

world languages

science

computer science

social studies

Louisiana

English as a second language

special education

mathematics

science

world language

Texas

English as a second language

career and technical education

special education

mathematics

computer science

language arts

