ArkLaTex districts facing teacher, staff shortages ahead of upcoming school year

(WRDW)
By Jade Myers
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As students prepare for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year, districts in the ArkLaTex are addressing teacher and staff shortages.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, Ark., La. and Texas are all experiencing shortages in five or more subject areas.

Subject area shortages by state

Arkansas

  • arts and music education
  • world languages
  • science
  • computer science
  • social studies

Louisiana

  • English as a second language
  • special education
  • mathematics
  • science
  • world language

Texas

  • English as a second language
  • career and technical education
  • special education
  • mathematics
  • computer science
  • language arts

Tune in to KSLA News 12 at 6 to hear from Caddo Parish Public Schools on how they’re navigating the shortage.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

