Arkansas lawmakers approve $1M for pregnancy resource centers

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - The Arkansas Legislative Council Executive Subcommittee has approved $1 million in grants under an emergency rule.

The grants will be used for organizations helping expectant mothers with unplanned pregnancies, such as pregnancy resource centers or adoption and foster agencies.

Scott Hardin with the Department of Finance and Administration said the DFA will now have full authority to give money to applicants for this grant.

“We’ve heard from them, the groups that are just tracking this, interested to know when they can actually apply so I know they’ll be tracking very closely today what happened in the legislature,” Hardin said. “The amount of funding that these groups receive, I can only imagine the need may be greater than the amount but we just have to wait and see if that’s the case.”

Hardin said the DFA anticipates about 40-50 different organizations will be eligible for this funding. Anyone who receives part of the grant has to spend it by July 30, 2023.

Content partner KARK reached out to several Democratic legislators for a response to this and did not hear back.

