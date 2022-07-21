After months of renovations, David Raines Community Health Center reopens

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After months of renovations, the David Raines Community Health Center in Shreveport held a grand reopening ceremony Thursday, July 21.

The federally-qualified health center provides healthcare services to underserved, low-income, and insured residents, and has been doing so for decades. Eight such community clinics operate in Caddo Parish.

After months of renovations, a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the David Raines Community Health Centers' north Shreveport clinic was held Thursday, July 21, 2022. (KSLA)

After months of renovations, a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the David Raines Community Health Centers' north Shreveport clinic was held Thursday, July 21, 2022. (KSLA)

The health center temporarily relocated its services back in December of 2021 to make major renovations to building. The north Shreveport clinic, located at 1625 David Raines Rd., is now reopen. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. Members of the public were invited to tour the renovated facility, including the family medicine, dental, pediatric, and WIC departments.

After months of renovations, a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the David Raines Community Health Centers' north Shreveport clinic was held Thursday, July 21, 2022. (KSLA)

Regular business hours at the clinic have now resumed. Officials with the health center say additionally, they plan to offer behavioral health services in the fall of 2022.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.