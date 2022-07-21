Ask the Doctor
30-acre fire in Henderson County 100 percent contained

Fire in Cross Roads area
Fire in Cross Roads area
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Officials say a wildfire in Henderson County is 100 percent contained as of 4:35 p.m.

According to Bob Morris, Chief of the North 19 Volunteer Fire Department, the fire restarted from embers from a fire two days ago.

Multiple agencies are battling the wildfire in the Cross Roads area, according to Henderson County Fire Marshal Shane Renberg.

Henderson County fire
Henderson County fire

The fire is near County Road 1200 and County Road 1201 and is estimated to be about 30 acres. There are some hay bales burning.

Agencies currently on the scene include the Henderson County Fire Marshal, the Texas Forest Service, the Sheriff’s Office, and fire departments from Southside, Trinidad, Caney City, Malakoff, Murchison, Payne Springs, and North 19.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

