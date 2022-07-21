Ask the Doctor
16-year-old arrested for allegedly distributing child abuse porn

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 16-year-old was arrested by Caddo detectives on Thursday, July 21, after they found child abuse pornography on his devices.

Following a cyber tip, a CPSO Cyber Crimes detective found the teen was in possession of four files of child sexual abuse material (CSAM). The teen distributed three of the files. After further investigation, detectives found out the teen asked for and received CSAM files from other people online.

The teen was arrested, transported and booked at the Juvenile Detention Center for three counts of pornography involving juveniles with intent to distribute and one count of pornography involving juveniles.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges may be applied.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

