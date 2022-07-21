14 arrested for selling alcohol, tobacco to underaged customers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After receiving complaints, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Youth Services Division conducted an investigation into 32 businesses for selling alcohol and tobacco products to underage customers.

Out of the 32 businesses checked, 14 had violations. This resulted in 14 arrests.

Businesses & arrests

Triple J Travel Plaza (8311 Springridge Texas Line Rd., Keithville) Tasha Wilson, 49, of Keithville was charged with unlawful sales to persons under 21 (second offense) and no ABO card.

Cliff’s Country Corner (127 N. Main St. Shreveport) Cally Satterfield, 24, of Blanchard was arrested for unlawful sales to persons under 21 and unlawful sale of vapor products.

Elsie’s Truck Stop (7101 La. Hwy. 1, Shreveport) Marissa Haygood, 27, of Blanchard, was charged with unlawful sales to persons under 21.

EZ Mart #1 (2801 La. Hwy. 1, Oil City) Becky Johnson, 45, of Karnack, Tx. was charged with unlawful sales to persons under 21 and no ABO card.

Stonewall Beverage (12800 Mansfield Rd., Keithville) Dawson Tatum, 23, of Stonewall, was charged with unlawful sales to persons under 21.

JR’s Saloon (15596 La. Hwy. 1, Vivian) Amanda Allen, 29, of Springhill, was charged with unlawful sales to persons under 21.

Dub’s Texaco (120 S. Pine St. Vivian) Vatrice Thomas, 33, of Vivian, was charged with unlawful sales to persons under 21 and no ABO card.

Sam’s Smoke Shop (705 S. Pine St. Vivian) Paris Wall, 18, of Vivian, was charged with unlawful sale of vapor products.

Super S Travel Plaza (6950 Mira Myrtis Rd. Ida) Jarrett Irwin, 30, of Mcloud, Texas, was charged with unlawful sales to persons under 21and no ABO card (second offense).

Magnolia Clubhouse (22300 La. Hwy. 1, Rodessa) Angela Pond, 54, of Atlanta, Texas was charged with unlawful sales to persons under 21.

Relay Station (10281 La. Hwy. 1, Shreveport) Heather Williams, 23, of Coushatta, was charged with unlawful sales to persons under 21.

First and Last Stop (10277 Linwood Ave. Shreveport) Ammar Hezam, 21, of Bossier City, was charged with unlawful sales to persons under 21.

Lickskillet Liquor (10106 US Hwy. 79, Bethany) Bridgette Harris, 22, of Bethany, was charged with unlawful sales to persons under 21.

Longwood General Store (3502 La. Hwy 169, Mooringsport) Bonnie Walker, 60, of Mooringsport, was charged with unlawful sales to persons under 21.



