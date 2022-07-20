Ask the Doctor
Tyler fire marshal releases names of man, woman killed in Phillips St. fire July 8

House fire on Phillips Street
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley has released more information on the Phillips St. fire that happened last week.

The fire happened on July 8 in a home that had been renovated into five small apartments.

Findley said that day that one man had been injured while trying to break a window out to save his dog, but he was stable. Two people died in the fire. They have been identified as Ava Christie Spaur, a 61-year-old female, and Mark Anthony Lilly, 46-year-old male. They died likely of smoke inhalation, according to the preliminary autopsy results, but final results are expected in the next few weeks, Findley says.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined.

