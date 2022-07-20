Ask the Doctor
Sprinkler Day set at the R.W. Norton Gallery

"Sprinkler Day is essentially just a really great way to end the summer before the kids go back to school," said Emily Feazel, event & exhibit director at the R.W. Norton Gallery. "We turn on the sprinklers on the south lawn. We invite children and parents to come out and have a good time."
By Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - R.W. Norton Gallery’s Sprinkler Day is back after a two-year hiatus.

The event will kick off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 20 at the R.W. Norton Art Gallery. The event is free for the public.

“Sprinkler Day is essentially just a really great way to end the summer before the kids go back to school,” said Emily Feazel, event & exhibit director at the R.W. Norton Gallery. “We turn on the sprinklers on the south lawn. We invite children and parents to come out and have a good time.”

Visitors are asked to bring their own towels, chairs and sunscreen.

Food trucks will be onsite.

For more information, visit the gallery’s site here.

