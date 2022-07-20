SporTran has begun rehabilitation on Sun Furniture building

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Following the asbestos removal, SporTran has begun Phase One of its demolition and rehab of the Sun Furniture building.

In 2018 SporTran bought the Sun Furniture building to serve as a resource center, but then COVID-19 slowed their plans and then finally resumed in 2021.

The completed resource center will feature a small transit mall, employee wellness center, a safety training facility, a public food court, and more.

SporTran has big plans for the old Sun Furniture building.

Here is their planned schedule.

Phase One (scheduled for completion in early 2023):

SporTran has procured funding to refurbish the historic Sun Furniture sign. The sign will be removed during this process and reinstalled upon completion.

Construction of the retail food court.

Storefront and original windows will be rehabbed.

Phase Two (beginning in 2023):

Construction of Safety Training Innovation Center co-shared with other transportation systems. Will feature a state-of-the-art drivers’ training simulator.

Construction of Regional Transit Technology Center. Will allow SporTran leadership and staff to monitor real-time bus/vehicle movement and mechanical needs, improving efficiency and function.

“The Sun Furniture project will have a huge impact on the economy and viability of an underserved area of downtown,” states SporTran CEO Dinero’ Washington. “We’re combining cutting edge technology with studied and thoughtful preservation of a Shreveport landmark to create avenues for investment in our community. It will improve our service and greatly benefit our passengers.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.