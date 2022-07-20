Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

SporTran has begun rehabilitation on Sun Furniture building

SporTran has begun Phase One of their plans for the old Sun Furniture building.
SporTran has begun Phase One of their plans for the old Sun Furniture building.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Following the asbestos removal, SporTran has begun Phase One of its demolition and rehab of the Sun Furniture building.

In 2018 SporTran bought the Sun Furniture building to serve as a resource center, but then COVID-19 slowed their plans and then finally resumed in 2021.

The completed resource center will feature a small transit mall, employee wellness center, a safety training facility, a public food court, and more.

SporTran has big plans for the old Sun Furniture building.
SporTran has big plans for the old Sun Furniture building.

Here is their planned schedule.

Phase One (scheduled for completion in early 2023):
  • SporTran has procured funding to refurbish the historic Sun Furniture sign. The sign will be removed during this process and reinstalled upon completion.
  • Construction of the retail food court.
  • Storefront and original windows will be rehabbed.
Phase Two (beginning in 2023):
  • Construction of Safety Training Innovation Center co-shared with other transportation systems. Will feature a state-of-the-art drivers’ training simulator.
  • Construction of Regional Transit Technology Center. Will allow SporTran leadership and staff to monitor real-time bus/vehicle movement and mechanical needs, improving efficiency and function.

“The Sun Furniture project will have a huge impact on the economy and viability of an underserved area of downtown,” states SporTran CEO Dinero’ Washington. “We’re combining cutting edge technology with studied and thoughtful preservation of a Shreveport landmark to create avenues for investment in our community. It will improve our service and greatly benefit our passengers.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion
Plan to ‘blow up’ courthouse, kill African Americans lands Shreveport man in jail
Deputies with CSPO and a K-9 officer remain on the scene. Authorities do not know if the driver...
CPSO deputies searching for wanted man in south Shreveport
Caddo changes pay adjustments
Caddo Parish Courthouse (KSLA News 12 file photo)
Caddo grand jury indicts 2 men for murder, another 2 on rape charges

Latest News

"Sprinkler Day is essentially just a really great way to end the summer before the kids go back...
Sprinkler Day set at the R.W. Norton Gallery
DeSoto and Red River Job Fair
Job fair scheduled in Mansfield; veterans will receive priority
The Springhill Fire District would like to remind the public on the burn ban in effect until...
Firefighters extinguish fire near Springhill; Webster Parish under burn ban
DeSoto and Red River Job Fair
DeSoto and Red River Job Fair