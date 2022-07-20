SporTran has begun rehabilitation on Sun Furniture building
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Following the asbestos removal, SporTran has begun Phase One of its demolition and rehab of the Sun Furniture building.
In 2018 SporTran bought the Sun Furniture building to serve as a resource center, but then COVID-19 slowed their plans and then finally resumed in 2021.
The completed resource center will feature a small transit mall, employee wellness center, a safety training facility, a public food court, and more.
Here is their planned schedule.
Phase One (scheduled for completion in early 2023):
- SporTran has procured funding to refurbish the historic Sun Furniture sign. The sign will be removed during this process and reinstalled upon completion.
- Construction of the retail food court.
- Storefront and original windows will be rehabbed.
Phase Two (beginning in 2023):
- Construction of Safety Training Innovation Center co-shared with other transportation systems. Will feature a state-of-the-art drivers’ training simulator.
- Construction of Regional Transit Technology Center. Will allow SporTran leadership and staff to monitor real-time bus/vehicle movement and mechanical needs, improving efficiency and function.
“The Sun Furniture project will have a huge impact on the economy and viability of an underserved area of downtown,” states SporTran CEO Dinero’ Washington. “We’re combining cutting edge technology with studied and thoughtful preservation of a Shreveport landmark to create avenues for investment in our community. It will improve our service and greatly benefit our passengers.”
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.