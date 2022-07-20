QUALIFYING: Who’s running for office in Shreveport in November
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Qualifying for the Nov. 8 Open Congressional Primary election in Louisiana begins Wednesday, July 20 and ends Friday, July 22 at 4:30 p.m.
Local and municipal candidates will qualify with the clerk of court in their respective parishes. All candidates for state and federal officers will qualify at the Louisiana State Archives building in Baton Rouge.
In Shreveport, a number of candidates have qualified for a slew of elections, including mayor, and all seven city council seats.
One of Louisiana’s U.S. Senate seats (currently held by Senator John Kennedy) is also up for grabs, as well as Congressman Mike Johnson’s District 4 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
*NOTE: This list will be updated throughout the qualifying period.
WHO HAS QUALIFIED
MAYOR OF SHREVEPORT
- “No Limit Forever E.” Melvin Slack Jr.
- Tracey Mendels
- Lauren Ray Anderson
SHREVEPORT CITY COUNCIL - DISTRICT A
- Kinsey Montgomery
SHREVEPORT CITY COUNCIL - DISTRICT B
- Mavice Thigpen
SHREVEPORT CITY COUNCIL - DISTRICT C
- “Jim” Taliaferro
SHREVEPORT CITY COUNCIL - DISTRICT E
- “Tony” Nations
SHREVEPORT CITY COUNCIL - DISTRICT G
- Ursula Bowman
- Carla Buntyn
- Derrick Henderson
U.S. SENATE
- John Kennedy
- Gary Chambers Jr.
- “Xan” John
- “Luke” Mixon
- Syrita Steib
- Thomas Wenn
- W. Thomas Olson
Click here to visit the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website to keep up with who has qualified in real time.
