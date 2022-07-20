QUALIFYING: Who’s running for office in Shreveport in November

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Qualifying for the Nov. 8 Open Congressional Primary election in Louisiana begins Wednesday, July 20 and ends Friday, July 22 at 4:30 p.m.

Local and municipal candidates will qualify with the clerk of court in their respective parishes. All candidates for state and federal officers will qualify at the Louisiana State Archives building in Baton Rouge.

In Shreveport, a number of candidates have qualified for a slew of elections, including mayor, and all seven city council seats.

One of Louisiana’s U.S. Senate seats (currently held by Senator John Kennedy) is also up for grabs, as well as Congressman Mike Johnson’s District 4 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

*NOTE: This list will be updated throughout the qualifying period.

WHO HAS QUALIFIED

MAYOR OF SHREVEPORT

“No Limit Forever E.” Melvin Slack Jr.

Tracey Mendels

Lauren Ray Anderson

SHREVEPORT CITY COUNCIL - DISTRICT A

Kinsey Montgomery

SHREVEPORT CITY COUNCIL - DISTRICT B

Mavice Thigpen

SHREVEPORT CITY COUNCIL - DISTRICT C

“Jim” Taliaferro

SHREVEPORT CITY COUNCIL - DISTRICT E

“Tony” Nations

SHREVEPORT CITY COUNCIL - DISTRICT G

Ursula Bowman

Carla Buntyn

Derrick Henderson

U.S. SENATE

John Kennedy

Gary Chambers Jr.

“Xan” John

“Luke” Mixon

Syrita Steib

Thomas Wenn

W. Thomas Olson

Click here to visit the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website to keep up with who has qualified in real time.

