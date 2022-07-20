Ask the Doctor
Process of revamping new home for state offices in downtown Shreveport progresses

Louisiana state offices are moving to a location in downtown Shreveport.
Louisiana state offices are moving to a location in downtown Shreveport.
By Michael Barnes
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It could take years, but the wheels are spinning on moving the state offices out of the old building on Fairfield Avenue to downtown Shreveport.

The state offices house the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), vocational rehab services and a slew of other state departments.

The building downtown where the state offices will be moving to is located on the corner of Fannin and McNeil streets. On Wednesday, July 20, architects and designers were selected to start the reimagining of this building. The renovations will give the facility a fresh look, including a newer, larger parking garage and much more.

Liz Swaine, of the Downtown Development Authority, says this move is a win for the state, the city and downtown Shreveport

“Downtown is where the Caddo Parish Courthouse is, it’s where city and parish offices are. The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal, which is run by the state, is right beside this building. So it made a lot of sense to have the state building right in the middle of all that other governmental activity.”

State Sen. Robert Mills says taxpayers will save almost $50 million on this project.

