Prize Fest Registration is open for music and comedy; Tickets available to attend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you are a creator of music or comedy, don’t miss the chance to win big for your creativity; if you want to experience fantastic talent, get your tickets!

Prize Fest is a non-profit that hosts a competition and festival featuring five creative disciplines: film, music, food, comedy, and fashion. This year the prizes are up to $50,000 for film, $10,000 for music, $5,000 for food, $5,000 for fashion, and $2,500 for comedy.

The deadline has passed to register for some categories but some are open.

Current registration available:

The music submission deadline is close so submit soon, Register and upload a 10 to 20-minute video performance set before July 22, 2022.

The comedy submission deadline is also close, Register and upload a two to three-minute video clip of your original set in front of a live audience before Tuesday, July 26 at 11:59 p.m.

The festival will begin from October 14 to 23.

Buy tickets to attend:

The festival has been a blessing to the talent of our area, support by buying tickets or donating.

If you are interested in attending the festival you can buy tickets here> https://www.eventbrite.com/e/prize-fest-2022-a-film-food-music-fashion-and-comedy-festival-tickets-317357895007.

If you want more information, please visit https://prizefest.com/.

